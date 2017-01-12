- ITV Report
Fears of tidal surge flooding in North Yorkshire
People living on the North Yorkshire coast are being warned to be prepared for high tides and the risk of flooding.
There is a specific warning from North Yorkshire County Council about high tides at approximately 4.00am and 4.00pm on Friday 13 January, which are expected to particularly affect Sandsend, Whitby and Scarborough.
Officials say gale force winds could result in large waves and high water levels around the times of high tide.
Property owners in the areas at risk are being urged to deploy any flood defences that they have; those owners who require assistance and support to protect their properties, can obtain sandbags from stock piles that are being located at:
- Staithes - RNLI boathouse and harbour side near fishermen’s store
- Sandsend - council car park at the bottom of Lythe Bank and rear of toilet block adjacent to doctor’s surgery
- Whitby - Endeavour Wharf adjacent to the old tourist information centre and various locations along Church Street
- Scarborough - outside The Sands complex, various locations along Sandside and Foreshore Road and at Scarborough Spa
As a precaution, a number of roads will be closed from midnight on Thursday 12 January, in anticipation of the high tides, including:
- Sandsend - A174;
- Whitby - Pier Road and Church Street; and
- Scarborough - Royal Albert Drive, Sandside, Foreshore Road and the Spa approach road.
Harbour walls and piers at Whitby and Scarborough will also be cordoned off to prevent access.
Residents are also being urged to avoid walking along coastal paths and promenades when there are large waves and drivers are being reminded not to drive through flood water or on closed roads.