Fears of tidal surge flooding in North Yorkshire

People living on the North Yorkshire coast are being warned to be prepared for high tides and the risk of flooding.

There is a specific warning from North Yorkshire County Council about high tides at approximately 4.00am and 4.00pm on Friday 13 January, which are expected to particularly affect Sandsend, Whitby and Scarborough.

Officials say gale force winds could result in large waves and high water levels around the times of high tide.

Property owners in the areas at risk are being urged to deploy any flood defences that they have; those owners who require assistance and support to protect their properties, can obtain sandbags from stock piles that are being located at: