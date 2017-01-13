Storm surge latest: Residents warned to stay vigilant as higher tides predicted

Officials are on alert ahead of high tide, which is expected between around 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

The Environment Agency says the picture is "improving" but tonight's tides are expected to be higher, although it is not clear by how much.

Residents are still being urged to remain vigilant despite the fact that the region survived the night "without significant incident".

Flood warnings remain in place along the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire coast after this morning's predicted storm surge passed relatively peacefully.

We've been out through the night in the #northeast . Early morning tide levels were less than expected but alerts +… https://t.co/KFau6ZXPfs

Emergency planning was put in place in Lincolnshire last night ahead of potential problems.

The army and police visited around 1,000 properties to warn residents of the risks.

Eleven people spent the night at the Meridian Centre in Louth after choosing to leave their homes ahead of the storm surge.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence is checking that sea defences have not been breached during the high tide in Lincolnshire.

Air support from the RAF will be used to check for any damage, with the county council saying any repairs will be made before the high tide on Friday evening.

Lincolnshire Police chief constable Neil Rhodes said: "We are relieved that we have got through the night time without a significant incident, but we have got to remain vigilant and on the case for the rest of today.

"We are looking through from now to 6pm when the next raft of high tide reaches the Lincolnshire coast and we have got to look out for that storm surge.

"Please do not go down to the sea defences, it's a very dangerous place to be.

"We aren't out of the woods yet but, fingers crossed, we'll be able to see through this storm surge together very soon."