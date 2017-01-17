- ITV Report
Claudia Lawrence investigation moves to 'reactive phase'
An investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of York chef Claudia Lawrence has moved to a reactive phase, North Yorkshire Police say.
It comes in light of a proactive review and, in some areas, a re-investigation, being all but complete.
Detectives say that unless one outstanding line of enquiry relating to DNA profiling, estimated to take a further six weeks to finalise, provides a breakthrough in the case, the review which has cost £1m will be scaled down next month.
Assistant Chief Constable Paul Kennedy, said: “Step by step, we have explained to Claudia’s family the extensive work the review team has conducted in an attempt to determine precisely what happened to Claudia.
“The team has reviewed the entirety of the initial investigation into Claudia’s disappearance in 2009, and as a result, has identified many new lines of enquiry which have been pursued with vigour and determination.
“Despite their exhaustive efforts, the support of national experts, the application of the very latest forensic techniques to exhibits recovered many years ago, and despite the team tracing and speaking to many people who did not come forward in the first enquiry, we have sadly not been able to find that crucial piece of information."
“It is not for the want of trying that a breakthrough has not yet come, but rather the result of the continuing refusal of those who know what happened to Claudia to come forward and tell us the truth.
“The case will not be closed until those responsible for Claudia’s disappearance and, we believe, her murder, are brought to justice. Whilst the current review team will and has been scaled down, the new Cleveland and North Yorkshire cold case dedicated team will still have responsibility to review any information that is considered relevant.
“Disappointing news though this is for Claudia’s family, we have not given up hope, and I do believe that one day we will be able to tell them what happened to Claudia.”
Miss Lawrence, a 35-year-old University of York chef last spoke to her mother Joan on the phone just after 8pm on Wednesday, 18th March 2009.
She failed to attend work the following day, and was reported missing on the Friday 20th March.