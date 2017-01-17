Claudia Lawrence investigation moves to 'reactive phase'

An investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of York chef Claudia Lawrence has moved to a reactive phase, North Yorkshire Police say.

It comes in light of a proactive review and, in some areas, a re-investigation, being all but complete.

Detectives say that unless one outstanding line of enquiry relating to DNA profiling, estimated to take a further six weeks to finalise, provides a breakthrough in the case, the review which has cost £1m will be scaled down next month.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Kennedy, said: “Step by step, we have explained to Claudia’s family the extensive work the review team has conducted in an attempt to determine precisely what happened to Claudia.

“The team has reviewed the entirety of the initial investigation into Claudia’s disappearance in 2009, and as a result, has identified many new lines of enquiry which have been pursued with vigour and determination.

“Despite their exhaustive efforts, the support of national experts, the application of the very latest forensic techniques to exhibits recovered many years ago, and despite the team tracing and speaking to many people who did not come forward in the first enquiry, we have sadly not been able to find that crucial piece of information."