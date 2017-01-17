Advertisement

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of teenage girl in Rotherham

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a teenage girl in the Dinnington area of Rotherham.

The man, from Dinnington, was arrested last night (Monday 16 January) in connection with the death.

He currently remains in custody being questioned by officers.

It comes after police received reports that members of the public had found a body on a pathway, just off Lordens Hill in Dinnington yesterday morning.

Police have since launched a murder investigation and remain keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident.

“If you have any information about what happened, please come forward and pass that on to us. We have increased patrols in Dinnington at this time to provide reassurance to members of the community and I’d urge anyone who thinks they have any information, to please speak to an officer. “While formal identification has not yet taken place, we are working closely with the family of a girl from Dinnington. We expect formal identification to take place over the coming days and I’d like to ask both members of the public and the media to please respect this family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

– Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker
Man arrested in connection with death of teenage girl near Rotherham

