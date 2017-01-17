Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of teenage girl in Rotherham

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a teenage girl in the Dinnington area of Rotherham.

The man, from Dinnington, was arrested last night (Monday 16 January) in connection with the death.

He currently remains in custody being questioned by officers.

It comes after police received reports that members of the public had found a body on a pathway, just off Lordens Hill in Dinnington yesterday morning.

Police have since launched a murder investigation and remain keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident.