Police quiz man over death of teenage girl

South Yorkshire Police are continuing to question an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the death of a teenager yesterday.

The girl has been named online as Leonne Weeks

The body of a 16-year-old girl, named online as Leonne Weeks, was found by members of the public in a footpath off Lordens Hill in Dinnington. Police launched a murder investigation and are questioning the man, from Dinnington, in connection with her death.

Credit: ITV News

A police spokesman said the man was arrested on Monday night. Speaking at a news conference on Monday night, Temporary Superintendent Sarah Poolman said police were treating the death as suspicious because of "concerns around the state of the body and injuries". She said the force had received a report of a missing person 20 minutes before the body was found. Ms Poolman said: "There was a report of a missing episode but only 20 minutes prior to the finding of the body so, yes, someone had been reported missing. However, we have not been able to formally identify the body and therefore I can't give any details as to who the person is at this stage."

Detectives and forensic experts are at the site where the girl's body was found. Credit: ITV News

Friends and family posted desperate Facebook appeals for Leonne's whereabouts on Monday morning after she failed to return home. At 9am, Jolene Dunk wrote: "Anyone seen Leonne Weeks if so contact her mum Paula Appley or Darran Weeks or me need to know she is safe." At 11.30am, Leonne's uncle Danny Bowskill wrote: "If any 1 sees my niece Leonne Weeks let me know asap as not been home." By 6pm, comments from friends hoping she was found safe had changed to well wishes to the family after "heartbreaking news".

Leonne Weeks