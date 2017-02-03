- ITV Report
Gunman shoots two bullets into couple's home
An elderly couple from Sheffield have spoken of the chilling moment a gunman opened fire and shot two bullets into their living room - narrowly missing one of them.
The attack was captured on CCTV outside James and Janet Tuckett's home in Southey Hall Road, Southey Green. The hooded suspect, dressed in white, calmly opened fire at 3am on Wednesday and appears to flinch as he fires the shots.
Mrs Tuckett was watching television when one of the bullets narrowly missed her and hit a chair. Her husband was upstairs but came rushing down at the sound of the gunfire and breaking glass.
Mr and Mrs Tuckett are hoping it was a case of mistaken identity and that the gunman won't return. Mr Tuckett said the attack could have proved fatal if his wife had been sat in the chair.
"This has knocked both of us for six," he said. "You think you are safe in your own home, this is staggering."