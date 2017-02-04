- ITV Report
-
Primary pupil dies after reportedly choking on food at lunchtime
A primary pupil has died after reportedly choking on food during their school's lunch break in East Yorkshire. Paramedics confirmed they attended the incident on Friday afternoon, but were unable to save the child.
Gareth May, the headteacher of Anlaby Primary School released a statement saying:
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed they are providing support to the school and the child's family:
An inquest into the death of the child, who has not yet been named, is expected to take place at Hull Coroner's Court.