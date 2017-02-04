Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Primary pupil dies after reportedly choking on food at lunchtime

Credit: @AnlabyPS

A primary pupil has died after reportedly choking on food during their school's lunch break in East Yorkshire. Paramedics confirmed they attended the incident on Friday afternoon, but were unable to save the child.

Gareth May, the headteacher of Anlaby Primary School released a statement saying:

The whole school community is deeply saddened by this tragic event and the thoughts of everyone connected with the school and with the child's family.

– Gareth May, Headteacher

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed they are providing support to the school and the child's family:

Very sadly we have been informed that a foundation stage pupil at Anlaby Primary School has died. The council is offering close support to the school and to the child's family.

– East Riding of Yorkshire Council

An inquest into the death of the child, who has not yet been named, is expected to take place at Hull Coroner's Court.