- ITV Report
Theodore Silvester: Pupil who 'choked to death' at school named
A primary school pupil who died after reportedly choking on food during his lunch break has been named as Theodore Silvester.
Paramedics were called to Anlaby Primary School in Hull on Friday but were unable to save the five-year-old.
Humberside Police said a post mortem examination has yet to take place, but his death is not being treated as suspicious.
The force added that his family are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.
The school's head teacher, Gareth May, said: "The whole school community is deeply saddened by this tragic event and the thoughts of everyone connected with the school are with the child's family."