- ITV Report
-
Two guilty of killing innocent great gran, 88, in 'cash for crash' plot
Two men who took part in a 'cash for crash' plot in which an innocent great-grandmother was killed have been found guilty of manslaughter.
Betty Laird, 88, suffered fatal spinal injuries when the Renault Kangoo she was a passenger in was struck on Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds, in September 2014.
The jury was told a VW Passat was driven into the side of the Kangoo in order to make fraudulent injury compensation claims from insurance companies.
Mrs Laird was in the vehicle with her friend Jeff Grimshaw, 77, at the time. She suffered multiple injuries and died later that evening.
Mr Grimshaw also died a few days later - but of causes unrelated to the collision.
Judge Mr Justice Goss returned verdicts himself in the trial at Leeds Crown Court after taking the highly unusual step of dismissing the jury during his summing up after hearing some had been offered bribes of up to £500.
He found Sabbir Hussain, 25, and Raja Hussain, 31, guilty of unlawfully killing Mrs Laird.
A third man, Shahrear Islam- Miah, 26, was cleared of her manslaughter.
All three defendants were found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud.
A fourth man, Muhammed Ubaidullah, 24, has already pleaded guilty to manslaughter, conspiracy to commit fraud and attempting to pervert the court of justice.
They will be sentenced on Tuesday 28 February.
In a statement, Mrs Laird's family paid tribute to their "beloved mum, grandma and great grandma" and thanked those who tried to save her.
They added:"It is our hope that these court proceedings will highlight to the public that these fraudulent personal injury schemes are dangerous and drivers should be aware of them.
"We also hope that the punishment will make the perpetrators think twice and so prevent other innocent persons being killed or injured on the road through the greed of others."