Two guilty of killing innocent great gran, 88, in 'cash for crash' plot

Two men who took part in a 'cash for crash' plot in which an innocent great-grandmother was killed have been found guilty of manslaughter.

Betty Laird, 88, suffered fatal spinal injuries when the Renault Kangoo she was a passenger in was struck on Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds, in September 2014.

The jury was told a VW Passat was driven into the side of the Kangoo in order to make fraudulent injury compensation claims from insurance companies.

Mrs Laird was in the vehicle with her friend Jeff Grimshaw, 77, at the time. She suffered multiple injuries and died later that evening.

Mr Grimshaw also died a few days later - but of causes unrelated to the collision.