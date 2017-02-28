Trio sentenced to 31 years for 'crash for cash' plot

Three men have been sentenced to a total of 31 years for their role in a 'crash for cash' plot which led to the death of a great grandmother .

Betty Laird, 88, suffered fatal spinal injuries when the Renault Kangoo she was a passenger in was struck on Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds, in September 2014.

The jury was told a VW Passat was driven into the side of the Kangoo in order to make fraudulent injury compensation claims from insurance companies.

Today Raja Hussain ,31, was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Sabbir Hussain, 25, was sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Shahrear Islam-Miah, 26, who was cleared of manslaughter, was sentenced to four years for conspiracy to commit fraud.