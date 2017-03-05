One of UK's 'most wanted' suspects found hiding behind a wardrobe in Bradford

One of the UK's "most wanted" criminals is set to be deported after he was found hiding behind a wardrobe, police have said.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police found the man, thought to be a Slovakian national, during a search in Girlington, Bradford, on Saturday.

A Facebook post by West Yorkshire Police's Bradford West team said four officers had "conducted inquiries in the Girlington area for one of the UK's most wanted males who had links to the area".

The force did not name the suspect, but said he was "wanted in connection with multiple serious sexual offences back in Slovakia and liable to deportation".

"After speaking with members of the local community, four different addresses in Girlington were searched by the above officers.

"The male was located at the fourth address hiding behind a wardrobe.

"He was arrested and taken to the detention centre from where he will be removed from the UK."