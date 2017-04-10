Chesterfield mum, 36, with terminal breast cancer raises awareness of faulty gene

A woman from Chesterfield who has terminal breast cancer is backing a new drive to raise awareness of the disease.

Louise Mallendar, 36, has been told she has months to live after finding out she carries a hereditary breast cancer gene.

The mother-of-one was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and is now trying to raise awareness of the 'Make One Person Aware' campaign.

It's hoped that it will prevent people going through the same trauma that her family is.

Ms Mallendar said she hoped that her story will help save the lives of others.