Four 'heroin deaths' in Barnsley on Good Friday

Police believe that the deaths of four people in the space of a day are believed to be linked to heroin.

Three men and a woman were found dead at separate addresses in the Barnsley area on Good Friday.

A 37-year old man and a 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs have been released on bail.

South Yorkshire Police said it was not officially linking them at present but warned drug users to exercise caution.

Temporary Ch Insp Ian Proffitt said the force was trying to establish a possible link to the strength or content of heroin being sold locally.