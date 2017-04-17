UK's first double hand transplant patient to clap his rugby team onto field

The first person in the UK to have a double hand transplant will fulfil one of his dreams on Easter Monday as he applauds the Leeds Rhinos rugby team out onto the pitch.

Chris King, from Rossington in South Yorkshire, lost both hands in an industrial accident at his work four years ago.

The rugby fan will be celebrated as the team's guest of honour as he returns to see them in action for the first time since undergoing the complex transplant to replace both hands at Leeds General Infirmary in July.

The match will pitch the Rhinos against Widnes Vikings.