Prime Minister Theresa May 'absolutely committed' to HS2 rail line through Yorkshire despite speculation

Theresa May out on the election trail. Photo: PA

Theresa May has committed to delivering the HS2 high-speed rail link.

The Prime Minister was reportedly coming under pressure from Tory MPs in the south to cancel HS2, which the Government projects will cost £55.7billion.

But her comments, which came in an interview with The Yorkshire Post, are expected to end speculation that she was preparing to drop the new north-south railway from the Conservatives' general election manifesto.

Phase one of HS2 is due to open in December 2026 and will see trains travel at high speed between London and Birmingham before running on from Birmingham on the existing West Coast Main Line.

A second Y-shaped phase will open in two stages. Phase 2a from the West Midlands to Crewe will launch in 2027 and phase 2b, from Crewe to Manchester and from the West Midlands to Leeds, South Yorkshire and the East Midlands, will open in 2033.

An artist's impression of HS2. Credit: PA

We remain absolutely committed to HS2.

It is a very important infrastructure project for the country. It is important that we increase capacity on this mainline and I believe that HS2 is the right way to do that.

I'm very keen that we do have a country that works for everyone, and that means every part of the country, and that's why we've introduced the modern industrial strategy, we've consulted on that and had very good and positive constructive response from business on that.

Because we want to ensure that in every part of the country we are identifying the benefits they have, the types of economic development that are best suited. How can we encourage that?

Infrastructure development is a hugely important part of that, it's why in the Autumn Statement we were clear that we we're putting extra money through to 2020 in infrastructure development.

– Theresa May, speaking to The Yorkshire Post.