Prime Minister Theresa May 'absolutely committed' to HS2 rail line through Yorkshire despite speculation

Theresa May has committed to delivering the HS2 high-speed rail link.

The Prime Minister was reportedly coming under pressure from Tory MPs in the south to cancel HS2, which the Government projects will cost £55.7billion.

But her comments, which came in an interview with The Yorkshire Post, are expected to end speculation that she was preparing to drop the new north-south railway from the Conservatives' general election manifesto.

Phase one of HS2 is due to open in December 2026 and will see trains travel at high speed between London and Birmingham before running on from Birmingham on the existing West Coast Main Line.

A second Y-shaped phase will open in two stages. Phase 2a from the West Midlands to Crewe will launch in 2027 and phase 2b, from Crewe to Manchester and from the West Midlands to Leeds, South Yorkshire and the East Midlands, will open in 2033.