- ITV Report
-
Leeds Bradford Airport reopens after controlled explosion on suspicious package
Leeds Bradford Airport has reopened after a police bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package.
Passengers and staff were evacuated from the airport late on Saturday night after the suspicious package was discovered.
West Yorkshire Police's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to the scene at 8.09pm before carrying out the controlled explosion.
Arriving and departing flights were delayed and there were reports of passengers spending an hour stuck on grounded planes while the item was dealt with.
West Yorkshire Police said enquiries were continuing although the incident is not believed to have been "malicious or terror-related".
"Following established procedures to protect passenger and public safety a cordon was put in place as a precaution.
"The airport was closed for a short time whilst the matter was being investigated," the force said in a statement.
Passengers reported being kept on planes as the terminal was cleared, while at least one inbound flight was reportedly delayed from taking off at its departure airport.
Sean Hornby tweeted: "Sat for an hour now on the plane due to security issues at Leeds Bradford Airport. Tea and coffee now being offered. Hurray!"
Shortly after 12.30am on Sunday airport officials said they had re-opened the terminal and operations had re-started.
Passengers with any queries were told to contact their airline directly.