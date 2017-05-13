Leeds Bradford Airport reopens after controlled explosion on suspicious package

Leeds Bradford Airport has reopened after a police bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package.

Passengers and staff were evacuated from the airport late on Saturday night after the suspicious package was discovered.

West Yorkshire Police's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to the scene at 8.09pm before carrying out the controlled explosion.

Arriving and departing flights were delayed and there were reports of passengers spending an hour stuck on grounded planes while the item was dealt with.

West Yorkshire Police said enquiries were continuing although the incident is not believed to have been "malicious or terror-related".

"Following established procedures to protect passenger and public safety a cordon was put in place as a precaution.

"The airport was closed for a short time whilst the matter was being investigated," the force said in a statement.

Passengers reported being kept on planes as the terminal was cleared, while at least one inbound flight was reportedly delayed from taking off at its departure airport.