Woman left heartbroken after operation to amputate her leg is cancelled

Jessica Laughton has complex regional pain syndrome - severe pain that's plagued her since she was 12 and left her bedbound for the past year.

The 23 year old, from Driffield, was due to have her left leg amputated above the knee in Blackpool today - but despite travelling all the way there from East Yorkshire - she claims she was told her operation had been cancelled as a result of the cyber attack on the NHS.

Jessica was paying for the private operation after fundraising the £11,000 needed through the media.