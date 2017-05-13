Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Woman left heartbroken after operation to amputate her leg is cancelled

On the way home: Jess Laughton

Jessica Laughton has complex regional pain syndrome - severe pain that's plagued her since she was 12 and left her bedbound for the past year.

The 23 year old, from Driffield, was due to have her left leg amputated above the knee in Blackpool today - but despite travelling all the way there from East Yorkshire - she claims she was told her operation had been cancelled as a result of the cyber attack on the NHS.

Jessica was paying for the private operation after fundraising the £11,000 needed through the media.

It has taken 5/6 months to finally get today's date agreed and then this! I am 23 years old and have had chronic pain since I was 12. I have been completely bedbound for over a year now and the amputation was to enable me to get some.independence and quality of life back as I'd be able to get around in an electric wheelchair.

My surgeon is a very busy man. He works both in the UK and abroad for charity so arranging a new date isn't going to be easy. My whole family and friends are heartbroken as today was going to be such a huge day and we had got our heads round it all etc and were raring to go.

– Jess Laughton

The Blackpool Victoria Hospital Jessica was due to be treated says it is unable to comment on individual cases.
  1. Read more
  2. 6 updates
NHS hospitals across region hit by 'major' cyber attack

More on this story