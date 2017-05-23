Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Emmerdale actress caught up in Manchester Arena attack

Isabel Hodgins was caught up in the Manchester Arena terror attack Credit: .

Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins was caught up in the Manchester Arena terror attack and has given her horrifying eyewitness account of what police are calling a possible terror attack.

The 23-year-old actress, who plays Victoria Sugden in the soap, was at the Ariana Grande concert last night when loud bangs were heard.

More than 20 people are dead Credit: PA

The actress told ITV News when she heard the bang she "didn't know if somebody was there with a gun or what" and it was when she went outside and saw police assembling guns and so many sirens that she thought "something sinister has gone on here".

ISOBEL_LONG Play video
  1. Read more
  2. 14 updates
Children among 22 dead in 'terror attack' at Manchester Arena

More on this story