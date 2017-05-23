- ITV Report
Emmerdale actress caught up in Manchester Arena attack
Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins was caught up in the Manchester Arena terror attack and has given her horrifying eyewitness account of what police are calling a possible terror attack.
The 23-year-old actress, who plays Victoria Sugden in the soap, was at the Ariana Grande concert last night when loud bangs were heard.
The actress told ITV News when she heard the bang she "didn't know if somebody was there with a gun or what" and it was when she went outside and saw police assembling guns and so many sirens that she thought "something sinister has gone on here".