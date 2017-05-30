Advertisement

Thousands gather in Huddersfield for promotion party

The players arrived on an open top bus Credit: ITV News

Thousands of people gathered in Huddersfield square tonight to celebrate the Terriers promotion to the Premier League.

Town beat Reading 4-3 in a penalty shootout at the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

It means Huddersfield will start the 2017/18 season as a top flight side for the first time since 1972.

Here is a look at some of the best pictures from the parade.

The sun shining as fans wait for the players Credit: PA
Thousands were there to greet them Credit: PA
Children climbed bus shelters to see the players Credit: ITV News
Posing with the trophy in front of the fans Credit: PA

Head coach David Wagner started chanting to the crowd: "We are Premier League!" to celebrate his side's success.

Huddersfield Town celebrate Premier League promotion with civic ceremony

