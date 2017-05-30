- ITV Report
-
Thousands gather in Huddersfield for promotion party
Thousands of people gathered in Huddersfield square tonight to celebrate the Terriers promotion to the Premier League.
Town beat Reading 4-3 in a penalty shootout at the Championship play-off final at Wembley.
It means Huddersfield will start the 2017/18 season as a top flight side for the first time since 1972.
Here is a look at some of the best pictures from the parade.
Head coach David Wagner started chanting to the crowd: "We are Premier League!" to celebrate his side's success.