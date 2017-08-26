Seal could have died after discarded frisbee is embedded in neck

A grey seal has been saved by the Scarborough-based Sea Life, after he was found at Ravenscar with a frisbee-style toy embedded in his neck.

When the RSPCA received a report that a seal pup had been spotted with something caught around its neck, an officer from the animal charity sped to the scene at Ravenscar beach in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

They discovered the seal with infected wounds where the toy had become stuck around its neck.

RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Leanne Honess-Heather said: “We had been told that it was a small seal pup with green plastic caught round its neck, so just two of us attended the scene initially."

"The plastic ring had given the seal a nasty neck wound, which was cleaned then treated. We judged that the injury would now heal by itself, so we released the seal, which made a quick dash for the sea."