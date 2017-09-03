Man seriously injured after car crashes through wall of York house

A man has been seriously injured after a car left the road and smashed through the side of a house in York.

Three other people were taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the address in Clifton at around 1.25am on Sunday.

A family was at home when the white VW Golf R crashed into the Morehall Close property and burst into flames.

One man, who was in the house at the time, suffered serious lower limb injuries, although they are not believed to be life threatening.

A man in his 20s, believed to be the driver of the car, has been arrested in connection with the incident. He sustained minor injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital.