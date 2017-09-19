Police officer critically injured after Doncaster assault

A police officer is critically injured in hospital after being assaulted in Doncaster.

He was called out to reports of a crash on Cleveland Street at around 7.30 am this morning Tuesday September 19. Three people then ran off towards Cherry Tree Lane, where he confronted them.

A spokeswoman said a male police officer suffered potentially life threatening injuries in connection to an incident on Cherry Tree Lane. He is currently in hospital. She added reports the officer had been stabbed were not correct.

Three people, two men and a woman, have been arrested. They remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses.