We attended a serious incident just before 9.00am this morning at Winterton Community Academy, and a 61-year-old woman is being treated in hospital for serious but not life threatening injuries.

Staff at the school and police officers responded to this isolated incident very quickly, and one person is currently in custody as a result.

There was no disruption to any other children, non of whom witnessed the incident. Children at the school have not been directly affected by this.