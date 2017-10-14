More than 30 people stranded on fairground ride for 6 hours after it breaks down

More than 30 people have been rescued from a fairground ride that broke down in mid-air.

Aerial view of The Power Tower Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Fairgoers saw an evening of fun turn into a nightmare after they were left stuck on a 56-metre ride for six hours. The unlucky riders of a Power Tower attraction at Hull Fair faced a long and chilly wait on Friday night before Fire and Rescue teams were able to get them down.

Chief inspector Glansfield with Humberside Police said that those trapped on the ride were aged between nine and 60. All those on the ride were finally got released at around 1.30am. No one was injured.

Ch Insp J Glansfield @CIJGlansfield Follow Food & drink provided to riders & in good spirits despite being unlucky final 13 on Friday 13th. Should be down within 30-45min.

Ch Insp J Glansfield @CIJGlansfield Follow #Hullfair power tower ride being evacuated by @humbersidefire. Riders aged 9 to 60 involved. No injuries identified at this time.