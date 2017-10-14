- ITV Report
-
More than 30 people stranded on fairground ride for 6 hours after it breaks down
More than 30 people have been rescued from a fairground ride that broke down in mid-air.
Fairgoers saw an evening of fun turn into a nightmare after they were left stuck on a 56-metre ride for six hours.
The unlucky riders of a Power Tower attraction at Hull Fair faced a long and chilly wait on Friday night before Fire and Rescue teams were able to get them down.
Chief inspector Glansfield with Humberside Police said that those trapped on the ride were aged between nine and 60.
All those on the ride were finally got released at around 1.30am. No one was injured.
Hull City Council have said the fairground is open as normal today - but the Power Tower will be closed.
"Following the breakdown of the Power Tower yesterday evening, an agreement has been made between the council and the ride owner that it will not reopen today," it said.
"The owner is conduction thorough and rigorous tests to find the cause of the computer system failure."