Christian thrown off Sheffield course in anti-gay comments row loses High Court battle

A devout Christian who was thrown off a University of Sheffield course after being accused of posting anti-gay marriage comments online has lost his High Court battle.

Felix Ngole, who is from Barnsley, claimed he was lawfully expressing a traditional Christian view and complained that university bosses unfairly stopped him completing a postgraduate degree in social work.

Officials at the Christian Legal Centre, which had backed Mr Ngole, said the decision was wrong and would have a "chilling" effect.

Deputy High Court Judge Rowena Collins Rice has ruled that university bosses acted within the law following a High Court trial in London.