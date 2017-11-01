Advertisement

Northallerton teenagers charged with conspiracy to murder

Police carried out searches on land and properties. Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Two 14-year-old boys from Northallerton have been charged following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

The boys were arrested on Saturday October 28 as part of an intelligence led investigation, supported by North Yorkshire Police.

They were charged this afternoon:

[A] is charged with Conspiracy to Murder and Aggravated Burglary

[B] is charged with Conspiracy to Murder

We wholeheartedly understand the concerns shared by the communities in Northallerton and the wider area of North Yorkshire.

However we would like to reassure the public that local officers are committed to ensuring the public remain safe, and are working hard to reassure those communities who have been affected.

– DCC Lisa Winward North Yorkshire Police

Stuart Carlton, Director of Children and Young People’s Services at North Yorkshire County Council, added: “We fully recognise that there are concerns as a result of this investigation".

We are working with the police to provide reassurance to the local community, and in particular to the young people, parents and staff connected with this case and we will continue to provide support with our partners.

– Stuart Carlton, Director of Children and Young People’s Services at North Yorkshire County Council

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday November 2.