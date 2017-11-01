- ITV Report
-
Northallerton teenagers charged with conspiracy to murder
Two 14-year-old boys from Northallerton have been charged following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
The boys were arrested on Saturday October 28 as part of an intelligence led investigation, supported by North Yorkshire Police.
They were charged this afternoon:
[A] is charged with Conspiracy to Murder and Aggravated Burglary
[B] is charged with Conspiracy to Murder
Stuart Carlton, Director of Children and Young People’s Services at North Yorkshire County Council, added: “We fully recognise that there are concerns as a result of this investigation".
They have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday November 2.