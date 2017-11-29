Teenager charged over fatal Stonegate crash

A 15-year-old boy is due to appear in court this morning charged with causing the deaths of five people in a road traffic collision in Leeds.

The teenager, whose identity cannot be released for legal reasons, has been charged with five counts of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to a collision in Stonegate Road, Meanwood, on Saturday.

The charges relate to Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, aged 12, Elliot Thornton-Kimmitt, aged 14, Darnell Harte, aged 15, Robbie Meerun, aged 24, and Anthony Armour, aged 24.

All are from Leeds.

The teenager charged is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.