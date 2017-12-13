York refuses to renew Uber licence

York has refused to grant ride-hailing app Uber a licence to continue operating in the city.

A committee at the City of York Council cited the number of complaints it had received about the service and a recent well-publicised data protection breach as reasons for the decision.

The company has 21 days to make a decision on whether to appeal the committee's decision and can continue to operate in York until its licence expires or the appeal is heard.

The 7-3 vote of the Gambling, Licensing and Regulatory Committee was greeted by applause and cries of "thank you" from the public gallery on Tuesday night.

It comes after Transport for London (TfL) refused to renew Uber's licence on the grounds of "public safety and security implications" in September and Sheffield suspended the company's licence last week.