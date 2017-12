Dozens of emergency service workers are on the scene. Credit: Rob Savage/ Facebook

Emergency service workers have been scrambled to North Leeds after reports of an explosion.

The property has sustained major damage. Credit: Craig Stevens/ Facebook

West Yorkshire Police were called to an incident at a property in Silk Mill Drive, Cookridge, at around 2.50pm.

A male is being treated at the scene. His injuries are believed not to be life threatening.