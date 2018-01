A mother from Chesterfield is appealing for the return of a silver charm which contained her son's ashes.

Susan Cheetham had gone to Butlins in Skegness with her partner and his two daughters as she could not bear the thought of spending her first Christmas at home without Jacob.

But on Boxing Day she discovered she had lost the charm off her bracelet. She says it almost feels as if she has lost her son all over again.