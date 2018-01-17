Suspended Sheffield Hallam Labour MP Jared O'Mara returns to work

Suspended Labour MP Jared O'Mara is returning to work with "immediate effect" after scaling back his duties following a backlash over offensive blog posts.

In December, the Sheffield Hallam MP's office said he was cutting down his activities on the advice of doctors.

The 36-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, has not attended Parliament since.

His office said at the time he would continue to serve voters in his Sheffield Hallam constituency in other ways, but it is unclear how he has done so.

In a statement, Mr O'Mara announced he would now be resuming his duties on a phased return with immediate effect.