Banksy confirms his latest piece of art work in Hull

The latest offering from street artist Banksy has been found on a bridge in Hull.

Banksy confirmed he was responsible for the graffiti on social media Credit: @bansky

The art work which depicts a little boy in a cape, wearing a helmet and welding a sword is accompanied by the words "draw the raised bridge".

The art work can be seen at Scott Street Bridge in Hull Credit: Bansky

Banksy has confirmed he is responsible for the graffiti art on his Instagram account which is followed by 1.9m people.

The posts have already received more than 230,000 likes with fans showing their appreciation with comments like : 'I’m going to see this today!! So excited, 'You blessed my city thank you' and 'Epic work, perfect.'

Visitors at the South Street Bridge in Hull to see Banksy's work Credit: ITV Yorkshire

The artwork at the South Street Bridge is already drawing a crowd. Martin Fisher reports.