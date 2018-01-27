Banksy confirms his latest piece of art work in Hull

The latest offering from street artist Banksy has been found on a bridge in Hull.

The art work which depicts a little boy in a cape, wearing a helmet and welding a sword is accompanied by the words "draw the raised bridge".

Banksy has confirmed he is responsible for the graffiti art on his Instagram account which is followed by 1.9m people.

The posts have already received more than 230,000 likes with fans showing their appreciation with comments like : 'I’m going to see this today!! So excited, 'You blessed my city thank you' and 'Epic work, perfect.'