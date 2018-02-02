Eggborough power station in Yorkshire to close

Eggborough coal-fired power station in Yorkshire is to close, as pressure to phase out the fossil fuel continues.

The move follows the power plant's failure to secure funding through the "capacity market" for 2018-2019, which pays suppliers to be available to provide electricity to ensure the lights do not go out.

Eggborough Power said it would meet its obligations under its current capacity market contract, which runs to the end of September 2018.

But without a contract for future years it "will cease to be economically viable to continue operations at the station".

The company says it supplies 5% of the power in the UK, though coal power overall declined to lows of 9% in 2016.

It leaves only six dedicated coal-fired power plants in England and Wales: