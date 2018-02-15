Man who attacked four children with hammer before 92mph car crash jailed

Owen Scott Credit: South Yorkshire Police

A man who attempted to kill four young children by hitting them with a hammer and then crashing a car into a wall has been jailed. 29-year-old Owen Scott from Hampshire, admitted four counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving at Sheffield Crown Court, following the crash near Penistone, South Yorkshire.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Two girls, aged seven and eight, and two boys, aged 21 months and nine months, were seriously injured. Scott was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum term of 14 years.

The crash happened in the village of Oxspring Credit: ITV News

The court heard Scott had attacked the children in the car with a hammer. He then drove the car at 92mph into the wall of the Travellers Inn, at Oxspring, on the A629.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.