Chatsworth House to reopen after £32 million restoration

Chatsworth House is set to reopen to visitors following the biggest restoration of the Derbyshire stately home and gardens in almost 200 years.

The £32million project has taken 10 years to complete - rebuilding turrets, replacing vast sections of lead roofing, renewing carvings, replacing masonry and restoring priceless artwork.

It will be officially reopened to visitors on Saturday, with the launch of a special 'Chatsworth Renewed' exhibition detailing the work undertaken. It will run from March to October.

The project was launched after a structural survey in 2004 revealed extensive work was needed to preserve the 300-room building for the next 100 years.