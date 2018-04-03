- ITV Report
Two men arrested in West Yorkshire on suspicion of terror plot
Police have arrested two men in West Yorkshire on suspicion of terror offences.
The 52-year-old and 21-year-old were arrested in the early hours of this morning.
They have been detained at a police station in the county for questioning.
Police said loud bangs would have been heard as officers gained entry to two addresses in the Savile Town area of Dewsbury and reassured people that was "part of the method of entry".
North East Counter Terrorism Unit added that the arrests were pre-planned and part of a proactive intelligence-led investigation.