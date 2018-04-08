Two men arrested on suspicion of terror offences released without charge

Two men from Dewsbury arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of terror offences, have been released without charge as police continue their investigation.

Police in Kirklees are continuing to work closely with their partners and communities to reassure local people and protect the public.

After extensive enquiries, officers are satisfied that there are no grounds to charge the men with terrorism offences.

Kirklees District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Cotter, said: “I’d like to thank local residents for their support and patience over the last few days, which have understandably caused some concern within our communities. Public safety remains our utmost priority and I want to offer my reassurance that we will continue to serve and protect the public of Kirklees.