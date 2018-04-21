- ITV Report
Boy, 3, drowns at Leeds swimming pool
A three-year-old boy has drowned in a swimming pool in Leeds.
Officers were called shortly before 9.45am this morning to the David Lloyd club on Tongue Lane, Leeds, following a report that a child had entered the pool and drowned.
The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he was later pronounced deceased.
Officers are treating the incident as a tragic accident but are appealing for anyone who was in the pool at the time to make contact.