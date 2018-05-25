- ITV Report
Murder investigation launched after 15 year old stabbed in Sheffield
A murder investigation has been launched after a 15 year old boy has died in hospital following an incident last night.
South Yorkshire Police received reports last night that a 15 year old boy had been stabbed in the Lowedges area of Sheffield.
He was taken to hospital but died just after 8.50pm. His family have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.
The investigation is in its very early stages, with a scene currently established and a number of roads closed in the surrounding area while initial enquiries and analysis takes place to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.