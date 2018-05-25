Advertisement

Murder investigation launched after 15 year old stabbed in Sheffield

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15 year old boy has died in hospital following an incident last night.

South Yorkshire Police received reports last night that a 15 year old boy had been stabbed in the Lowedges area of Sheffield.

He was taken to hospital but died just after 8.50pm. His family have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

The investigation is in its very early stages, with a scene currently established and a number of roads closed in the surrounding area while initial enquiries and analysis takes place to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

I fully understand the concern, alarm and fear that our local communities will have on hearing of this crime.

I want to offer my utmost reassurance that we are treating this incident as an immediate priority, with a vast number of officers and resources already deployed into the investigation and an absolute determination to apprehend those responsible.

My thoughts are with the young man’s family at this devastating time, and while the investigation is in the early stages, I would ask anyone who may able to assist with any information to please make contact with us.

There will be a visible police presence in the area throughout the night and over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any worries to please make contact with us.

– Stuart Barton, Chief Superintendent