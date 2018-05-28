Sheffield stabbing victim identified as 15-year-old Samuel Baker

Police have identified a Sheffield teenager who died from stab wounds as 15-year-old Samuel Baker.

The teenager from the Lowedges area of Sheffield, died in hospital following an incident last Thursday (24 May).

Detectives say his family, who continue to be supported by officers, have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

A 15-year-old boy, also from the Lowedges area, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with murder.

He was remanded to appear at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday 29 May).