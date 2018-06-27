Body recovered after 'man seen entering water' in Leeds

Police search teams have recovered a body from the River Aire in Leeds after reports of a man entering the water.

Detectives say that shortly before 6.45pm last night (Tuesday, 26 June) they received reports of a 17-year-old boy having entered the river near to Cardigan Fields in Kirkstall.

At around 1.30am this morning (Wednesday, 27 June) a body was recovered from the water.

An investigation has now be launched to identify the victim.