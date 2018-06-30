Three teenagers and 21 year old killed in crash

This is a very tragic incident where four young men have lost their lives and three other people are in hospital with serious injuries.

The families of those involved are devastated by what has happened and we are doing everything we can to support them at this very difficult time.

We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and that investigation is still at a very early stage. Early indications are that the Leon was travelling at speed at the time of the collision.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw the circumstances leading up to it.

We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw the silver Seat Leon being driven in the area at any point prior to the collision, particularly anyone with dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.