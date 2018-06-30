Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Three teenagers and 21 year old killed in crash

Three teenagers and a 21 year old man have died after a car and a taxi were in collision in Horsforth near Leeds.

Editorial image Credit: Press Association

An 18 year old, two 19 years olds and a 21 year old man were pronounced dead at the scene. Two girls, aged 16 and 17 who were also in the car were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries. It is believed all six were from the local area.

The driver of the taxi, a 42 year old man from Bradford was also taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Officers were called to the collision on Broadway, the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road, near to the junction with Bank Gardens involving a grey Seat Leon car and a private hire vehicle, which was a grey Seat Alhambra people carrier, at 2.41am on Saturday June 30.

This is a very tragic incident where four young men have lost their lives and three other people are in hospital with serious injuries.

The families of those involved are devastated by what has happened and we are doing everything we can to support them at this very difficult time.

We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and that investigation is still at a very early stage. Early indications are that the Leon was travelling at speed at the time of the collision.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw the circumstances leading up to it.

We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw the silver Seat Leon being driven in the area at any point prior to the collision, particularly anyone with dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

– Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, West Yorkshire Police