- ITV Report
Three teenagers and 21 year old killed in crash
Three teenagers and a 21 year old man have died after a car and a taxi were in collision in Horsforth near Leeds.
An 18 year old, two 19 years olds and a 21 year old man were pronounced dead at the scene. Two girls, aged 16 and 17 who were also in the car were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries. It is believed all six were from the local area.
The driver of the taxi, a 42 year old man from Bradford was also taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered life threatening.
Officers were called to the collision on Broadway, the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road, near to the junction with Bank Gardens involving a grey Seat Leon car and a private hire vehicle, which was a grey Seat Alhambra people carrier, at 2.41am on Saturday June 30.