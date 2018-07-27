- ITV Report
Police name six-year-old who died in 'tragic accident' involving pellet gun
Police have named the six-year-old boy who died, in what they believe was a tragic accident involving a pellet gun, as Stanley Metcalf.
Humberside Police were called to a house in Church Lane, Sproatley, yesterday afternoon following reports of an incident.
He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, where he died.
Investigations are underway but detectives say early indications are that it was a tragic accident involving a pellet gun.