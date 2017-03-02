Multiple casualties after crash at level crossing

There are multiple casualties after a crash at a level crossing which brought trains to a standstill in Lincolnshire and left a driver in a serious condition.

Police say the car 'failed to stop and was then involved in the collision'.

The man, the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa, was taken to the major trauma centre at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham via air ambulance, while four others were taken to Lincoln County Hospital.

Two crews from East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the level crossing on the A518 Station Road in Langworth just after 2.30pm on Thursday.

Some reports suggested the car had crashed with a lorry.

The road was closed and trains between Lincoln and Grimsby were at a standstill for more than an hour, before normal service was able to resume.

Emergency services were still on the scene on Thursday evening and people were being advised to avoid the area.