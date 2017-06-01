Two men arrested during anti-terrorism raids in Huddersfield and Sheffield

Two men from Huddersfield have been arrested under section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

The men, aged 24 and 29, were detained at separate locations in Huddersfield and Sheffield.

They were made during an operation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit and West Yorkshire Police - the former has confirmed it is not linked to the Manchester terror attack.

Loud bangs heard by residents in Huddersfield were the result of the "method of entry" by officers.