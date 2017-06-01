Advertisement

Two men arrested during anti-terrorism raids in Huddersfield and Sheffield

The scene in Huddersfield. Credit: ITV

Two men from Huddersfield have been arrested under section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

The men, aged 24 and 29, were detained at separate locations in Huddersfield and Sheffield.

They were made during an operation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit and West Yorkshire Police - the former has confirmed it is not linked to the Manchester terror attack.

Loud bangs heard by residents in Huddersfield were the result of the "method of entry" by officers.

The operation is based on recently received intelligence.

We understand that people may have concerns as a result of this activity and we are grateful for the patience and understanding of the public while these enquiries are carried out.

– North East Counter Terrorism Unit
An image of the scene in Huddersfield. Credit: Twitter/ @godishomer