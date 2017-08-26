Man appears in court charged with attempted murder of four children after crash near Barnsley

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of four children following a crash in the village of Oxspring near Barnsley.

Owen Scott, 29, was arrested after a car hit a pub in the early hours of Wednesday.

The children – two girls, aged seven and eight, and two boys, aged nine months and 21 months -– are in hospital with serious injuries, although police say their injuries were not consistent with a road accident.

The day before the crash a man and four children had been reported missing from Hythe, in Hampshire.

Mr Scott, who was also charged with dangerous driving, did not enter a plea at Sheffield Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the city's crown court on September 22.