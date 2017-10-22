Advertisement

Murder inquiry starts after 18 month old baby falls from block of flats in Bradford

Newcastle House in Barkerend, Bradford Credit: Google Street View

A murder inquiry has started in Bradford after an 18 month old baby fell to his death from a sixth floor window of a block of flats in Barkerend.

Police were called to Newcastle House at around 5:10pm on Saturday afternoon following a report that a young boy had suffered life threatening injuries there.

Emergency services attended and say it quickly became apparent a child had died after falling from a window on the sixth floor. A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

“This is clearly an extremely traumatic incident and specially trained officers are working to support the child’s family members and those who witnessed what took place. It is no exaggeration to say those who witnessed this incident will have been deeply traumatised by what they saw. A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the baby’s fall and she is currently receiving medical assessment in custody. Although we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what took place or have information who has not yet come forwards."

– Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen, West Yorkshire Police