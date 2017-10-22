Murder inquiry starts after 18 month old baby falls from block of flats in Bradford

A murder inquiry has started in Bradford after an 18 month old baby fell to his death from a sixth floor window of a block of flats in Barkerend.

Police were called to Newcastle House at around 5:10pm on Saturday afternoon following a report that a young boy had suffered life threatening injuries there.

Emergency services attended and say it quickly became apparent a child had died after falling from a window on the sixth floor. A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.