A 23-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of an 18-month-old boy who fell from a sixth-floor window in Bradford.

Gemma Procter, 23, will appear in court on Monday over the death of Elliot Procter, West Yorkshire Police said.

Procter, of Newcastle House, Bradford, will appear before the city's magistrates over the incident which was reported to police at about 5.10pm on Saturday.