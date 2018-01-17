Neighbours rescue ambulance stuck in snow in Halifax

Neighbours came to the rescue when an ambulance got stuck in the snow in Halifax.

In slippery conditions, one 4x4 driver towed the emergency vehicle while others provided an escort on foot.

They managed to get the ambulance out of trouble in the incident, which happened on Keighley Road.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was unable to provide details of the original call-out but paid tribute to those who helped.

John McSorley, divisional commander of A&E operations, said: "The blizzard conditions we faced overnight were challenging in some locations across the region and we’d like to pass on our sincere thanks to the passers-by who kindly helped our staff when they encountered difficult driving conditions. We’re very grateful for their assistance.”