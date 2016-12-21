- ITV Report
Staff member at Nottingham Prison arrested and seven suspended
A prison staff member at HMP Nottingham has been arrested and seven others suspended after a police investigation.
The 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause actual bodily harm.
He has since been bailed.
The jail, in the Sherwood area of the city, is a men's Category B prison with a capacity for 1,060 inmates.
The most recent report by the prison's independent monitoring board identified problems with staff levels, psychoactive substances which were having "a destabilising effect", and levels of violence and number of serious assaults on prisoners and staff.
In the 12-month period covered by the report to February 2016, there were 205 assaults on staff, 284 prisoner-on-prisoner incidents, with 31 of that total being classed as serious.
The report also noted an inmate was killed by another prisoner at the jail during that time, with the culprit later convicted of murder.